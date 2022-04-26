Horn of Africa: millions in hunger crisis due to catastrophic drought

The carcasses of even the hardiest animals such as camels are bleaching in the blazing sun across the Horn of Africa. People, often women and young girls that should have been in school, trek for many kilometres to the few wells that still provide water.

The Horn of Africa (Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia) is suffering what is described as the most severe drought in a generation. According to the United Nations, between 15 to 16 million people are already facing its consequences, a number expected to rise further.

These vulnerable communities experience the effects of major climate extremes, with increasingly recurrent floods and droughts. They are left at the mercy of irregular weather patterns, unable to recover from one shock before being hit by the next one.

Director for Africa in the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Operations, Ms Andrea Koulaimah, was in Somalia (Baidoa and Kismayo) and Kenya recently, to ascertain the effect of the drought and visit some of our projects.

In total, the EU has allocated over €62 million to support those communities in Kenya and Somalia facing the severe consequences of the drought.