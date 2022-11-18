Horn of Africa drought situation - Critical Funding Needs (November – December 2022)

Overview of the situation and current funding levels

Following poor rainfall in recent years, along with changing climatic conditions, the Horn of Africa region continues to contend with a catastrophic drought, the worst seen in 40 years. The drought is severely affecting millions of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their host communities in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. There have been over 80,000 new refugee and asylum-seeker arrivals into drought affected areas as well as 1.77 million newly internally displaced people since January 2022.

In June 2022, UNHCR released a regional Drought Response Emergency Appeal for the Horn of Africa, requesting US$42.6 million to address critical humanitarian needs for some 1.5 million refugees, internally displaced people and local host communities affected by the drought in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. The appeal covers the period May-December 2022 to align with the inter-agency drought response plans coordinated by OCHA at country level and derived from the relevant Humanitarian Response Plans. As of 30 September, UNHCR had received US$2.3 million specifically for the drought response since May; the overall funding levels of the three country operations indicate that approximately 45% of the funds required for UNHCR’s drought response are available based on unearmarked and broadly earmarked contributions received this year (53% Kenya, 47% Ethiopia, 30% Somalia)1 .

Impact of underfunding and critical needs

ETHIOPIA

Priority financial needs through December 2022:

• USD 6.06 million needed to provide additional shelter and basic relief items to refugees and IDPs in Melkadida and Jijiga.

• USD 3.73 million needed to enhance access to water and WASH facilities for new refugee and IDP arrivals in camps.

• USD 1.16 million needed for multipurpose cash assistance to support basic critical needs from food and water to rent and healthcare.

• USD 583,000 needed to conduct protection monitoring activities and provide adequate response to gender-based violence survivors or unaccompanied children.

The impact of underfunding includes refugees and internally displaced persons living in inadequate shelter and unsafe conditions. Those who have lost their livelihoods will not be able to meet their essential needs, resorting to harmful coping strategies, such as eating less, child labour, early marriage, survival sex and begging.

Following five consecutive failed rainy seasons already in Ethiopia, the lack of water and extreme food insecurity has severely impacted eight million people in the southern regions of the country. The three regional states most affected are the Somali, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP) regions. In those regions, UNHCR is prioritizing 763,000 internally displaced people and 304,000 refugees and host communities for immediate response.

Many host and IDP communities in the Somali region have lost all their livestock due to both conflict and the drought. The communities lack necessities for survival, with water, food, and access to health care often out of reach.

Education is increasingly affected with the school dropout rate increasing due to families migrating to betteroff areas and due to lack of water sources at schools. Families are increasingly engaging in harmful strategies to meet their basic needs, resulting in a rise in early marriages and child labor.

With the available funding for the drought response, UNHCR in Melkadida has only been able to provide minimal assistance in the Liban zone, reaching some 240,000 individuals (40,000 households). Additional funds are required for UNHCR to expand this assistance including for some 408,000 (68,000 households) drought and conflict affected IDPs in Dawa and Afder zones. To date, UNHCR in Jijiga has reached an estimated 32,600 (5,000 households) drought affected IDPs through protection monitoring and targeted assistance in 6 zones in Somali region and West Hararghe in Oromia region.

In accordance with the response planned by the Shelter/NFI cluster, UNHCR in Melkadida intends to assist 20,000 vulnerable families with the provision of emergency shelter kits this year if funds allow. UNHCR in Jijiga intends to further support an additional 10,000 most vulnerable IDP households with emergency shelter kits and core relief items.

In the Somali refugee camps in Ethiopia, UNHCR aims to undertake improvement of water supply and latrine coverage in a sustainable manner, which includes provision of electro-mechanical equipment and construction of communal/household latrines. Currently, water consumption is on average 15 litres per person per day (l/p/d) in the Melkadida and Jijiga camps, which is below minimum post emergency standard of 20 l/p/d. The household latrine coverage is very low, at only 23.4%, exposing families to communicable diseases. Cases of Cholera outbreak have already been reported in the region. For the IDP response, there is also an urgent need to rehabilitate existing water infrastructures and build communal latrines and solid waste disposal facilities.

Providing adequate shelter coverage is also one of the priorities. Currently, only 40% of shelter needs have been met, resulting in 60% of refugees living in inadequate accommodation. In Dollo Ado, a total of 3,500 newly arrived refugee families are still living in temporary communal shelters and tents.