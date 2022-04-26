Horn of Africa: CERF and the Ethiopia and Somalia Humanitarian Funds (As of 25 April 2022)

Following three consecutive failed rainy seasons, the Horn of Africa is experiencing one of its worst droughts in recent history, with up to 16 million people severely food insecure in Ethiopia,

Kenya and Somalia. In response, the OCHA-managed pooled funds - the Ethiopia and Somalia Humanitarian Funds, and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) - have since the beginning of 2021 allocated a total of US$218 million1 across the three countries.2 Using the comparative advantages of each Fund, including CERF’s speed, and the Ethiopia and Somalia Humanitarian Fund’s reach through local and national NGOs, the allocations have enabled immediate responses across the region while also building resilience against future shocks. In 2021 alone, the humanitarian funds in Ethiopia and Somalia ensured lifesaving assistance for some 5 million people – mainly in hard-to-reach areas - that among others received water, food, and agriculture support. In addition to this, CERF enabled assistance for approximately 7.5 million people in the region through the provision of food, water, protection, health, and nutrition support.

All allocations prioritized the most vulnerable, including women, children and people living with disabilities.

Since the beginning of 2022, CERF has allocated another $53 million to enable UN agencies to deliver immediate food, health, logistics, protection, shelter, and water and sanitation assistance. This includes $30 million for Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia as part of a $100 million allocation made in April to fight hunger in Africa and the Middle East. The Ethiopia and Somalia Humanitarian Funds have so far in 2022 provided some $25 million with a focus on enabling local and national partners to reach people in the most underserved and hard-to-reach areas. In recent weeks, the Funds have opened additional allocations at a total value of some $18 million to further boost the response