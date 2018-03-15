High level roundtable meeting on Scaling Up Nutrition in Somalia

On 19 February 2018, the office of the Prime Minister of Somalia held a high level roundtable meeting supporting the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement. The meeting was graced by a number of ministers, high level government officials, donors, UN agencies, business community and civil society members. The occasion was launched and opened by the State minister office of the prime minister, he reiterated the government commitment in supporting the SUN movement and ensuring all Nutrition related sustainable development goals (SDGs) are attained on time. He has addressed the need of aligning the nutritional support to the national development plan. He acknowledged that the protracted humanitarian crises that often causes malnutrition needs a wider approach in addressing the issue, we as a government comprehend that with sound data, policymakers and key stakeholders are able to make informed decisions about nutrition action and prioritized efforts to where they are needed most, this necessitates research in the area of Nutrition, food security and environment, hence the need in establishing an academic network that supports the SUN movement objectives in availing sound data to realize the vision of a world without hunger and malnutrition,

The state minister urged all stakeholders particular the donors to support the operationalization of the Somalia SUN secretariat. He stressed the need to develop a common result framework (CRF) that adopts 1000 critical days as an implementation model. The minster for humanitarian affairs and disaster management acknowledge the SUN movement multi-sectoral approach as a unique approach in moving from humanitarian to development. He equally stressed the need of bridging the gap between humanitarian and development and creating a nexus.

The minister for commerce and industrialization has said his ministry is encouraging businesses for nutrition, with the aim to reduce malnutrition in all its forms – through engaging and supporting business to act, invest and innovate in responsible and sustainable actions and operations to improve nutrition. the ministry introduced business reform to improve investment climate and provides neutral platform to broker partnerships and collaborations between business and all actors on nutrition at the national and sub national level in support of Somalia SUN.

The management of the ministry will take lead in establishing the SUN business network for Somalia and ready to put in more efforts to increase consumer awareness on the importance of nutrition and to drive the business aspect of nutrition. will take adequate steps in ensuring food quality is enhanced through imports and in country production. In collaboration with other line institutions and partners, the ministry will support food fortification and use of quality food as a vehicle for Nutrients.

The donor network was represented by SIDA and SDC they have shown willingness in supporting the SUN movement and all other nutrition interventions, they have stressed the importance of evidence base decisions and that can only be reached by carrying out research on nutrition, food security, agriculture, health and WASH. Hence, need to establish local centers of excellencies.

The UN network was present-UNICEF, WFP, WHO and UNFPA. The country rep for WFP Mr. Laurent raised the importance of supporting the SUN movement. He clearly pointed that the SUN movement is not a coordination mechanism but a movement that needs the inputs of all stakeholders. The present UN agencies have all and equally pledged their support. It was finally agreed by all that the SUN focal point needs an operational secretariat only then will the function of the movement be visible and feasible, A Common result frame is necessary to guide MSP and 1000 critical days program a priority to operationalize the CRF.