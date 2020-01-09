A helping hand to the flood affected community

The months of October and November 2019 were particularly disastrous for Southern Somalia, which faced its worst flash floods in decades. In the region, the heavy rains overflowed the Lower Juba river destroying the river banks and endangering seriously the lives of the population.

Necessity to find alternative roads

Cumulating drought, flooding and conflict, 2.6 million Somalians are currently in displacement. The heavy rains, which hit the riverine areas of Somalia, came from the Ethiopian highlands and succeeded a weak and difficult harvest season. Many families were left with no roof, no food nor incomes. The emergency in the area was apparent, with the additional difficulty of accessing them because of destroyed roads, the crisis was slowly approaching a catastrophe.

Helping people in the way they need: cash assistance

ACTED, in assisting the communities worst affected by the rains, provided cash support to 676 people across Bardera. Better appreciated by them, the cash assistance allowed them to purchase items based on their needs.

''I have a family of 14 including my 12 children and my wife. The rain destroyed all our crops and we suffered substantially as no humanitarian intervention came before this cash assistance. Our livelihood challenges were prolonged as the previous season was also dry due to the failed rains and we had little resistance to natural crisis in our village. The assistance provided us cash to buy our food and other family needs. We wish more support to help us recover for the next farming season''

MARSHALE MAALIN OMAR

This emergency response helped the people of Bardera to get a household back or fulfilled the needs of their choice as they wished. It ensured that families could have a meal at least twice a day. Targeting the most vulnerables, ACTED gave first priority to homes with young children and elderly, also considering homes which are led by women.

''The recent flooding took away my source of income, with my crops and animals, and so I was desperate and had no way of feeding my children. When I received my first amount of cash in November, I got some reprieve because through this I was able to feed my children and buy a few basic needs for my home and stock up food for the next one month''

GA’ALO MOHAMED ABDIQADIR