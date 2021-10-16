Health systems Strengthening in fragile context: Progress and learning. Action Against Hunger Somalia.

INTRODUCTION

Action Against Hunger is one of the major humanitarian actors present in Somalia since 1992.

During our 28 years presence in Somalia, Action Against Hunger has provided lifesaving Nutrition; Health; Water, Sanitation & Hygiene; Food security and Livelihoods support to the most vulnerable population

Current field operations are supported through five bases in Mogadishu, Garowe (Puntland), Eyl (Puntland), Elbarde (Bakool) and Xuddur (Bakool); besides two additional sub-offices have been opened in Wajid (Bakool) and Yeed (Bakool) to expand the technical outreach capacity in the region.