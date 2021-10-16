Somalia

Health systems Strengthening in fragile context: Progress and learning. Action Against Hunger Somalia.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

INTRODUCTION

  • Action Against Hunger is one of the major humanitarian actors present in Somalia since 1992.

  • During our 28 years presence in Somalia, Action Against Hunger has provided lifesaving Nutrition; Health; Water, Sanitation & Hygiene; Food security and Livelihoods support to the most vulnerable population

  • Current field operations are supported through five bases in Mogadishu, Garowe (Puntland), Eyl (Puntland), Elbarde (Bakool) and Xuddur (Bakool); besides two additional sub-offices have been opened in Wajid (Bakool) and Yeed (Bakool) to expand the technical outreach capacity in the region.

  • Action Against Hunger also leads two Health consortia – Caafimaad Plus funded by ECHO and EPHS project Lot 1 (formerly SHINE supply

Related Content