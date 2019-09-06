Harmonising registrations and identification in emergencies in Somalia - Briefing

Background

This briefing highlights the benefits, risks and challenges associated with establishing an integrated data system for cash transfer programming (CTP), based on the findings of a study that examined how different humanitarian agencies in Somalia are managing the collection, analysis and sharing of identification and registration data in cash transfer programmes (CTPs). It also provides policy recommendations for creating an enabling environment for harmonising data systems.

Since the early 2000s, humanitarian agencies have increasingly been responding to the complex and longstanding humanitarian crisis in Somalia through CTP. The use of CTP is underpinned by the presence of functioning markets and financial services providers in Somalia and the fact that it promotes dignity and choice among recipients. Evidence shows that cash transfers enhance access to food and non-food items to alleviate human suffering and rehabilitate livelihoods at the household level.1,2 However, CTP in Somalia is plagued by data challenges related to identifying and registering recipients, authenticating identity, preventing duplication and protecting personal data. This calls for the development of an integrated information system to ensure the equitable, responsive and efficient delivery of cash transfers.

Harmonised data systems for CTP

CTP involves five distinct processes: targeting and selecting recipients, registration, enrolment, delivery of payment and management of complaints and grievances (Figure 1). Quality data and information are prerequisites for effective implementation of each of the five processes. However, in emergency contexts that are also characterised by insecurity, limited accessibility and weak governance structures, as is the case in Somalia, the ability of humanitarian agencies to collect, analyse and share data is constrained. Current thinking on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of CTP in humanitarian contexts underscores better strategic, operational and technical coordination, including enhancing interoperability between databases and sharing data between agencies.