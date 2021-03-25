A guide when training community health workers to undertake disease prevention and health promotion activities in the communities in Somalia.

Highlights

The Harmonised Community Health Workers’ Training Manual is developed as part of the joint resilience approach, where the Federal Ministry of Health is leading the initiative with technical support from UNICEF and WFP by doing extensive community-based work to build household and community resilience and reduce the disease burden among communities. The community health worker will deliver an integrated package for nutrition, health, child protection, and water and sanitation (WASH) services, and contribute to a reduction in vulnerability of the people during humanitarian situations.

Applying this manual ensures alignment with the current national community health strategy in terms of integrated messaging, materials, service provision, training and reporting. As well, the manual is more user-friendly with simplified language and considers the locally known examples and situations. The manual focuses on developments that need to occur both with service delivery and with the structure of the programme in order to ensure its contribution to health, nutrition, and WASH outcomes is increased and the impact is more significant in rural and poor urban areas.