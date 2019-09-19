Hargeysa Market Feasibility Study (April 2019)

Introduction

Since 1991, Somalia has experienced multiple waves of displacement, caused primarily by prolonged armed conflict and cyclical climatic shocks. The recent 2016-2017 drought in the country displaced around 1.6 million people adding to another around 1.1 million people who were already living in protracted displacement1 . Returns to areas of origin have been extremely limited, as many displaced households have lost their livelihoods. As a result, the need for increased humanitarian assistance has escalated, particularly in those areas of the country hosting large internally displaced person (IDP) populations such as Hargeysa. REACH estimates that there are 27 IDP sites hosting 107,867 individuals in Hargeysa District.

It is within this context that the Somalia Cash Working Group (CWG), in partnership with REACH, conducted a market feasibility study in Hargeysa with the objectives to understand household needs and preferences, and to evaluate vendor expansion capacity - vendors ability to respond to increased demand for key commodities. The exploration of vendor expansion capacity was particularly significant as there is the possibility that cash-based interventions (CBIs) will be scaled up in the district, particularly following the activation of Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) activities at the start of the year, and the ability of vendors to absorb increased demand is a key component in planning CBIs.

This situation overview presents main findings from the study. Findings from household surveys are generalisable at the district level with a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error whereas those from individual retailer and wholesaler key informant (KI) interviews should be considered indicative.

Methodology

The study applied a mixed methods data collection methodology entailing quantitative household level surveys and individual retailer interviews on one hand, and participatory mapping of supply routes with wholesaler KIs on the other. Household surveys targeted both displaced and non-displaced households in settlements in Hargeysa town and its peripheries (within 10 kilometres of its boundaries). Using stratified cluster sampling, each population group was sampled for statistical representativeness at the settlement level, with a 92% confidence level and a 10% margin of error. Population estimates were extracted from both WorldPop 20154 and REACH Detailed Site Assessment's (DSA) data. On the other hand, individual retailer interviews and wholesaler KI interviews targeted those selling food commodities, hygiene items, household non-food items (NFIs) and shelter materials that inform the Somalia minimum expenditure basket (see table 1). Therefore, using purposive sampling, retailers and wholesalers were sampled from the eight main markets (Ali Maweel, Calaamada, Gobonimo, Idaacada, Inji, Jaamac Gunti, Jigjiga Yar and Waaheen) in Hargeysa town, in order to provide a detailed picture of market capacity across the whole town. At least 22 retailers and 2 wholesalers were targeted per market.

Data was collected by REACH enumerators between 15 - 23 April 2019. A total of 413 non-displaced and 124 IDP household surveys, 219 individual retailer interviews and 19 wholesaler KI interviews were conducted. During analysis, data from household surveys was weighted based on population estimates in each settlement, when aggregating to the district level.