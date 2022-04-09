Hard-to-Reach Assessment - South and Central districts: Somalia, December 2021 - January 2022

CONTEXT

People in Somalia are suffering as a result of decades of violence, periodic climatic shocks, disease outbreaks, and endemic poverty. The cumulative effects of this complex emergency have continued to weaken the population’s coping capacity and have resulted in the internal displacement of nearly 3 million people to date, despite the significant socio-economic improvements achieved in recent years. Further, Somalia is currently experiencing the third drought episode in a decade, following three consecutive failed rainy seasons, with prolonged drought resulting in an estimated 310,313 new internally displaced persons (IDPs) in January 2022 alone. The drought is compounding existing food insecurity among both pastoral and farming populations, and needs are spiking across the region: 13 million people are currently estimated to be facing high levels of food insecurity and water shortages. The south and central parts of the country are those most significantly affected by displacement, with the highest numbers of departures and arrivals due to conflict, insecurity and drought in 2021. However, insecurity has limited the availability of information on the needs of populations residing in several areas in this part of the country. The Hard-to-Reach (H2R) assessment serves to help address these critical information gaps and assist humanitarian planning in Somalia by monitoring needs in hard-to-reach areas. This assessment outlines the results of the analysis run on data collected across hard-to-reach settlements located in 7 target regions of southern and central Somalia, including Bay, Bakool, Gedo, Lower Juba, Lower Shabelle, Middle Juba and Middle Shabelle.

METHODOLOGY OVERVIEW

This H2R assessment is based on an Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology, which allows to provide an indicative overview of the situation in inaccessible areas of southern and central regions in Somalia. As part of this assessment, REACH conducted 1,040 structured face-to-face interviews with key informants (KIs) living in informal IDP sites around Baidoa, Kismayo and Mogadishu, between 1 December 2021 and 10 January 2022. KIs reported on 532 hard-to-reach settlements that they had either been displaced from or had visited in the 3 months prior to data collection, or where they had family/friends with whom they were in regular contact. After data collection, all quantitative data was aggregated at the settlement level by assigning the modal or most credible response for each settlement, wherever two or more KIs were reporting on the same location. To further triangulate KI reporting, a qualitative component was added, consisting of 12 semi-structured focus group discussions (FGDs) with IDPs from the assessed settlements, disaggregated by gender; these were conducted in Baidoa, Kismayo and Mogadishu between 29 December 2021 and 10 January 2022. FGD analysis results can be accessed here. Findings from this round cannot be compared to previous H2R rounds due to shifts in coverage and should be considered indicative of the situation in hard-to-reach areas in the 3 months prior to data collection.

KEY FINDINGS

Results overall suggest that access to food, water and basic services was significantly limited for the populations residing in the areas assessed in the three months prior to data collection, due to a combination of lack of services, protection concerns and drought conditions.

Most people were reportedly skipping two or more meals a day in over half of the assessed locations (58%), and it was reported that people were relying on wild foods that are not normally part of the diet in 14% of these locations, to cope with a lack of food.

Further, water to meet daily needs was insufficient for residents in an overwhelming majority of locations assessed (85%), and rivers or ponds were the main source of drinking water for most people in nearly half (45%) of the assessed settlements, as reported by KIs.

Findings suggest drought played a major role in displacement patterns, with drought cited as the primary reason why most people moved out of 87% of the assessed hard-to-reach communities. Where new IDP arrivals had been reported (22% of assessed locations), new displacement was most commonly motivated by a search for food and water.

Drought conditions were highlighted by focus group discussion (FGD) participants as significantly affecting households’ access to food and income, since either farming or raising livestock were the main sources of food in 68% of assessed settlements, and the main sources of income in 67% of assessed settlements.

This situation was further aggravated by insecurity, with KIs in 64% of assessed settlements reporting that protection incidents had taken place in the settlement in the 3 months prior to data collection. Unofficial tax collection was the most commonly reported incident, taking an additional toll on households’ resources.

Access to basic services, such as healthcare and education was also limited. KIs in 72% of all assessed settlements reported that people had no access to any healthcare facility, while no state-run school was available in 94% of locations. Further, in almost all settlements (97%), KIs reported that no one had received any NGO support in the three months prior to data collection.

Finally, KIs reported the presence of people living in the open air in 15% of the locations assessed, and in 26% of assessed settlements, shelters had reportedly been destroyed or severely damaged in the 3 months prior to data collection.