01 May 2019

Handover of Emergency Response Equipment to the Benadir Regional Administration / Mogadishu Municipality

Report
from European Union
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original

Mogadishu, Tuesday, 30 April 2019 – Today, the European Union formally handed over emergency response equipment to the authorities of the Benadir Regional Administration and Municipality of Mogadishu. The equipment was purchased under the EU-funded project Support to Benadir Regional Administration – Mogadishu Municipality Emergency Response services.

The donated equipment includes fire fighting vehicles, water bowsers and ambulances. The project also provided training for 68 emergency staff personnel, including fire fighters and paramedics; it also contributed to the development of an Emergency Response Plan for Mogadishu. This support strengthens the capacity of the local authorities to coordinate and respond to emergencies, thus saving lives and minimising loss of properties. The equipment will be dispatched to Hodan and Wadajir districts, where the Municipality of Mogadishu has built two fire stations, to serve their residents as well as those from the surrounding districts.

“With the rapid urbanisation and growth of the city, combined with the enduring threat from extremist groups, the availability of timely and effective emergency response services for the city of Mogadishu is vital. The personnel trained, the equipment donated and the plans developed will go a long way in ensuring timely and coordinated emergency and disaster response", said Pencho Garrido Ruiz, the EU Chargé d’Affaires.

The governor of Benadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu added that ''Mogadishu Municipality is grateful for the support of EU in establishing two Emergency Response centres in Mogadishu with the equipment as well as funding the staff for a year and providing training to firefighters personnel including nurses. Emergency response services is absolutely key priority for Mogadishu''

Background

Following the bomb blast in Mogadishu on 14 October 2017 which caused the loss of over 500 lives, the EU Delegation to Somalia mobilised EUR 800,000 to support the disaster preparedness and response capacity of the Benadir Regional Administration and Mogadishu Municipality.

Contact: Abdikadir Abdi

Email: Delegation-Somalia-PPI@eeas.europa.eu

