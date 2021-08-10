Handover of 282 Permanent Shelters to Displacement Affected Communities in Bosaso, Bari region

Bosaso is a city in the north eastern Bari region, Somalia. It locates in the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, the municipality Bosaso serves as the region's commercial capital and is a major seaport within the autonomous Puntland state of Somalia.

The city of Bosaso is the largest and fastest growing in north eastern part of Somalia, Puntland, and one of the largest in Somalia. It has served as a refuelling station for maritime transport between the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf ports, and has also become an important commercial point of entry.

According to CCCM cluster, a joint IDP site verification exercise conducted in January, 2021 says that there are twenty two verified IDP sites in Bosaso hosting 19,200 households or 108, 753 individuals. These IDPs are living in very basic and difficult conditions in spontaneous settlements.

Shelter was among the top three priority needs refugees, returnees and IDP communities in Bosaso, the other priority needs being food and water. Shelter was cited as a priority need and the most vulnerable IDPs are usually those living in congested and informal settlements, who are often from marginalized groups that do not have the option of staying with relatives or host communities that could provide more security and protection.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) implemented a shelter project in Bosaso that was designed to enhance the protection and improve basic living conditions for returnees, protracted and spontaneous IDPs and vulnerable host communities in Bari region, Puntland state of Somalia through an integrated approach.

The approach included in the provision of sustainable permanent shelter solutions with water and sanitation facilities and emergency assistance- non-food items NFIs and emergency shelter kits ESKs and the provision of housing land and property support.

The project prioritized communities affected by recurrent shocks, droughts, flooding and conflict that have been exacerbated by poor performance and failure of subsequent rain seasons in many parts of Puntland that has also resulted in negative impacts affecting thousands of people where livelihoods have been lost and displacements witnessed as a result.

As part of the project, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) handed over 282 permanent shelters to displacement-affected households in Bosaso, Bari region, Somalia. To cope with the current displacement situation, and to support in durable solutions, the UNHCR funded project promoted local integration through construction of 282 two-room permanent shelters with veranda and latrine in a relocation site in Bossaso, Bari region.

Each Household (HH) was provided with permanent title deeds, which will ensure that shelter is the property of the HH family living therein. Information Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) activities consisting of housing, land and property (HLP) trainings and information sessions on HLP were provided.

A community center consisting of meeting hall, office, store, verandah, water berkad and latrines were constructed. 1 Police depot consisting of 2 cells/detention rooms, office, residential room, store, verandah, water berkad and latrine were also constructed as per government approved design. A deep bore hole was drilled at reintegration site including provision of solar-power driven submersible pump, construction of overhead water tank, pipe line extension and water kiosks were constructed.

20 solar street lights were also installed at strategic locations after consultations with local authorities to protect people of concerns; especially, women and children from SGBV cases during night times.

High-level dignitaries attended the handover ceremony of the permanent shelters including the country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Somalia, Acting UNHCR representative to Somalia, Head of UNHCR office in Bosaso, mayor of Bosaso town, members from the refugees, returnees and IDP communities and many other officials from the Puntland state of Somalia.