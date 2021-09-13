Gun Safety in Somaliland: Mines Advisory Group Community Safety Phone Survey [EN/SO]

Abstract:

In June 2021, the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) conducted a phone survey to assess the level of gun ownership and attitudes and knowledge about gun safety in Somaliland. We found that approximately 60% of people had a gun in their household, but less than half had discussed gun safety with their families in the past year – largely due to a reported lack of knowledge on the topic. In terms of gun-related crime, men were more likely to know about crimes and ethnic conflict, whereas women were more likely to have heard about gun-related accidents. These results indicate that many people are interested in learning how to store their weapons safely, and would be willing to discuss gun safety with their families, but lack information to do so.