Gu' analysis results indicate increased levels of food insecurity (as of 23 September 2019)

According to 2019 post-Gu’ analysis results, issued by the FAO-led Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU), late and erratic 2019 Gu’ rains coupled with low river levels resulted in the poorest cereal harvest since record keeping began in 1995, inferior even to that of the 2011 pre-famine. Gu’ production is estimated at 41 000 tons, 68 percent lower than the long-term average for 1995-2018. Abnormally high sorghum pricess were reported in many areas in July, precipitated by dwindling stocks from previous harvest. The results also indicate that, in the absence of sustained humanitarian intervention, up to 2.1 million people across Somalia face severe hunger through December 2019, bringing the total number of Somalis expected to be food insecure by the end of the year to 6.3 million.