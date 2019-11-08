Government of Italy grants Federal Ministry of Health- Somalia through UNFPA Somalia three million Euros for the reduction of maternal mortality in Somalia

Mogadishu, 8 November 2019 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, via the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation – Mogadishu Office, is making a contribution of 3 million Euros to support the collaboration between UNFPA and Ministry of Health and Human Services of the Federal Government of Somalia. The contribution aims to strengthen interventions in the areas of maternal and reproductive health at De Martino, Banadir and Jowhar hospitals.

The Minister of Health and Human Services, Her Excellency Dr. Fawziya Abikar Nur expressed her gratitude to all who are contributing to improving maternal and child health in Somalia. She particularly commended the Government of Italy and UNFPA for continuing to be reliable partners towards improving the health and wellbeing of the Somali people, especially women and girls.

“On behalf of Somali people, I would like to thank the Government of Italy for the contribution of three million Euros. Your financial support and commitment helps us to continue our mission of reducing maternal mortality in Somalia,” said Dr. Abikar Nur.

Ambassador of Italy to Somalia His Excellency Mr. Alberto Vecchi said: “our strong commitment in the fight against the maternal mortality and our well-grounded relationship with the Ministry of Health and Human Services and with UNFPA is today renewed. Consistently, with our focus on the support of the health sector in Somalia. This contribution aims at strengthening the capacity of the three major hospitals to deliver free health services.”

UNFPA Representative, Mr. Anders Thomsen, added: “the collaboration with Italy is particularly significant to UNFPA’s work in light of the ICPD25 Summit which will re-confirm the commitment to end preventable maternal deaths, improve medical and clinical response to gender-based violence and elimination of harmful practices. We thank the Government of Italy and the Italian people for this very generous support which will undoubtedly improve the lives of many Somali women and girls.”

