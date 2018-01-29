Government investing SEK 800 million to combat humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa

The Government has decided to allocate SEK 800 million over four years (2018–2021) to the Strategy for Sweden’s regional development cooperation in sub-Saharan Africa. The strategy has been updated to more clearly focus on the link between humanitarian assistance and long-term development, particularly in the Horn of Africa countries. The Government considers that there is considerable potential for Sweden to contribute to increased resilience to crises and disasters, and to conflict prevention and conflict management regionally.

"We know that strong resilience to climate change and natural disasters saves lives. Sweden wants to contribute to long-term sustainable solutions to combat famine and other humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa. By providing additional funds, Sweden can help to increase food and water security, improve the productivity of small-scale farmers, increase the use of renewable energy and counter deforestation," says Isabella Lövin, Minister for International Development Cooperation.

The decision is part of the Government's focus on strengthening engagement in the Horn of Africa countries aimed at countering recurrent humanitarian crises. The Government has previously decided on a new strategy for Sudan and the Government Offices is now working on new strategies for Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

Following the decision, the total allocation for the Strategy for Sweden's regional development cooperation in sub-Saharan Africa amounts to SEK 3 500 million, of which SEK 3 470 million is for Sida activities and SEK 30 million for Folke Bernadotte Academy activities.

