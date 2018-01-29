29 Jan 2018

Government investing SEK 800 million to combat humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa

Report
from Government of Sweden
Published on 29 Jan 2018 View Original

The Government has decided to allocate SEK 800 million over four years (2018–2021) to the Strategy for Sweden’s regional development cooperation in sub-Saharan Africa. The strategy has been updated to more clearly focus on the link between humanitarian assistance and long-term development, particularly in the Horn of Africa countries. The Government considers that there is considerable potential for Sweden to contribute to increased resilience to crises and disasters, and to conflict prevention and conflict management regionally.

"We know that strong resilience to climate change and natural disasters saves lives. Sweden wants to contribute to long-term sustainable solutions to combat famine and other humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa. By providing additional funds, Sweden can help to increase food and water security, improve the productivity of small-scale farmers, increase the use of renewable energy and counter deforestation," says Isabella Lövin, Minister for International Development Cooperation.

The decision is part of the Government's focus on strengthening engagement in the Horn of Africa countries aimed at countering recurrent humanitarian crises. The Government has previously decided on a new strategy for Sudan and the Government Offices is now working on new strategies for Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

Following the decision, the total allocation for the Strategy for Sweden's regional development cooperation in sub-Saharan Africa amounts to SEK 3 500 million, of which SEK 3 470 million is for Sida activities and SEK 30 million for Folke Bernadotte Academy activities.

Contact
Katarina Hellström
Political Adviser to Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin
Mobile +46 705 42 14 28
email to Katarina Hellström

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.