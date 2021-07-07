Glimmer of hope for Burdhubo Community in Gedo

For three decades, Somalia has experienced several shocks from the civil war, political crises and socio-economic instability. This has been worsened by the current and recurrent droughts, floods, emergence of the desert locusts, and non-state actors that have increased the security's fluidity in most regions in Somalia. In addition to negatively impacting the resilience of Somalia people, these factors have disrupted Somalia's already weak health systems. The health systems remain fragmented, with limited resources to support quality essential services and equip their health facilities. Qualified health workers are few and far between, and the available ones are not adequately trained to provide lifesaving services.

Maternal mortality rates rank among the highest in the world. According to the Somalia Demographic Health Survey Report 2020, the maternal mortality rate reduced from 732 per 100,000 in 2015 to 692 per 100,000 live births. Even though Sustainable Development Goal 3 targets reducing maternal mortality to 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 20230, this remains elusive in Somalia and especially marginalised communities like Burdhubo District.

Burdhubo district is one of the seven districts in Gedo region. Before Trocaire's intervention through the support of UNOCHA's Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), the district had no single health facility providing essential health services since 2016 when Trocaire stopped its operations due to increasing cases of insecurity. The fluid security and poor road networks have hindered humanitarian response and emergency medical response. Furthermore, the entrenched health belief system anchored in traditional remedies and traditional maternal care during labour and delivery often increases maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality due to a lack of skilled birth attendance and emergency obstetric care. Communicable and waterborne diseases also record highly coupled with low rates of immunisation among under-five children.

With the support of Somalia Humanitarian Fund, Trocaire managed to rehabilitate the existing debilitated Burdhubo Health facility in September 2020. The health centre was also equipped to provide Basic Emergency, Obstetric and Neonatal care (BEmONC). From November 2020 to April 2021, 51 women have benefitted through skilled birth attendance.

One such success is of Sudi, a 38-year-old woman hailing from Helamarer village, which is 8km away from the health facility in Burdhubo town. Sudi had previously delivered all her eight children at home under a Traditional Birth Attendant. The quality of services that she received at the Trocaire's mobile clinic in Helamarer informed Sudi's resolve to visit a health facility. Sudi managed to attend two antenatal care, and from the advice of the nurse, she was confident that she would have her baby at the facility for the first time.

"Delivering at home and the health facility is quite a different experience. I suffered from profuse bleeding from my previous deliveries, and the pain post-delivery was unbearable as there were no pain medications. At the facility, I have received good care and my bleeding was manageable." She says

"My son also received immunisation. None of my eight children has been immunised before, but I am keen to adopt these healthy behaviours. Some of my kids are still eligible for some immunisation as the midwife has advised me, and I will ensure they all get the right immunisation." Sudi says

Since the inception of the SHF funded project, Trocaire has managed to see 12,329 beneficiaries for outpatient consultation. This is both at the health facility and the five mobile clinics. Further, 1,240 women have accessed ANC services, and 51 of these have delivered at the health facility, all for the first time. For immunisation, 2,254 children have been immunised at the health facility and five mobile