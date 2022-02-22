Somalia

GBV in Humanitarian Crisis: Drought response in Somalia

Introduction

  • GBV is a widespread international public health and human rights issue.

  • During a humanitarian crisis, many factors can exacerbate GBV-related risks.

  • Increased militarization, lack of community and State protections, displacement, scarcity of essential resources, disruption of community services, changing cultural and gender norms, disrupted relationships and weakened infrastructure

  • All national and international actors responding to an emergency have a duty to protect those affected by the crisis; this includes protecting and responding to GBV.

  • In order to save lives and maximize protection, essential actions must be undertaken in a coordinated manner from the earliest stages of emergency preparedness

