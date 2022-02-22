GBV in Humanitarian Crisis: Drought response in Somalia

Introduction

GBV is a widespread international public health and human rights issue.

During a humanitarian crisis, many factors can exacerbate GBV-related risks.

Increased militarization, lack of community and State protections, displacement, scarcity of essential resources, disruption of community services, changing cultural and gender norms, disrupted relationships and weakened infrastructure

All national and international actors responding to an emergency have a duty to protect those affected by the crisis; this includes protecting and responding to GBV.