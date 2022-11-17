Funding Announcement: H2H Network - Strengthening the Humanitarian Response in the Horn of Africa

Following the alarming drought in the Horn of Africa, the H2H Network has activated its fund mechanism to strengthen the humanitarian response in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. H2H funding will enable four specialised network members to support the wider humanitarian response through their technical expertise and services.

This funded support package is now fully operational, and project activities will be completed by the beginning of next year. The services are freely available to all responders as part of the funded package.

The H2H Network’s Executive Director Kim Scriven said, “The Horn of Africa is facing unprecedented drought, placing over 20 million people at risk of starvation. To support humanitarian responders in meeting the needs of the affected people, the H2H Network is providing highly needed services through our members. These broad-ranging services include increasing the accessibility and quality of information and communication, providing remote sensing and anticipatory analysis, and building community engagement and accountability."

Details:

The four funded H2H Members will provide the following services to the humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa:

• Insecurity Insight will build NGO capacity to mitigate challenges in food delivery.

• IMPACT Initiative will improve the accessibility and quality of information on the drought’s impact and provide remote sensing and regional analysis.

• Groundwater Relief will support drought alert systems by monitoring groundwater levels.

• RedR UK will support in areas such as drought management & resilience planning, gender-sensitive responses, and community engagement.