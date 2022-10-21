FSNAU Nutrition Update: October 2022

As part of the 2022 Post Gu seasonal assessment, the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) conducted 29 nutrition and mortality assessments among displaced, urban and rural populations across Somalia in collaboration with government and partners. FSNAU also conducted Six Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC)-based nutrition assessments in hard-to-reach/ insecure areas. All of these assessments were conducted between May and July 2022.

At the national level, the median prevalence of acute malnutrition (GAM) has increased from Serious in 2021 Gu (11.1%) and 2021 Deyr (13%) to Critical in 2022 Gu (15.9%).

The number of population groups recording Critical GAM (15-29.9%) has increased from 4 in 2021 Gu and 11 in 2021 Deyr to 15 in 2022 Gu.

The median SAM prevalence has also worsened from 1.5% in 2021 Gu and 2.1% in 2021 Deyr to 3.1% in 2022 Gu.

A humanitarian Emergency is observed (GAM>15% accompanied by CDR > 1 and U5DR >2/10,000/day) in Shabelle Riverine, Shabelle Agropastoral, Baidoa and Burhakaba Agropastoral, and among Baidoa IDPs.

Critical levels of Crude Death Rates (>1/10 000/day) and Under-Five Death Rates (>2/10 000/day) were observed among Shabelle Riverine, Shabelle Agropastoral, Baidoa and Burhakaba Agro Pastoral and Baidoa IDPs.

Qansah Dhere and Dinsor Agro Pastoral reported Critical levels of Crude Death Rates (>1/10 000/day) and Serious levels of Under-Five Death Rates (1 to 1.9/10,000/day).

North Gedo Pastoral, Mogadishu IDPs and Kismayu IDPs registered Serious levels of Crude Death Rates (0.5<1.0/10 000/day) and Under-Five Death Rates (1 to 1.9/10,000/ day).

The nutrition and mortality situation is particularly worrying among agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba and among IDPs in Baidoa town of Bay Region. At the time of the surveys in June and July, nutrition and mortality outcome indicators are already approaching the thresholds for Famine (30% GAM, 2/10,000/day CDR and 4/10,000/day U5DR).

Among agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba and among IDPs in Baidoa town, food security, nutrition and mortality outcome indicators are expected to cross Famine (IPC Phase 5) thresholds between October and December 2022, based on anticipated further deterioration of the food security, nutrition and mortality situation and a scaling down of humanitarian assistance in late 2022 due to funding constraints.