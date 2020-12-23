FSNAU Nutrition Update: December 2020

Highlights

In November 2020, as part of the 2020 Post Deyr seasonal assessment, the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) conducted 19 surveys among displaced and urban populations across Somalia. The survey results show Critical prevalence of acute malnutrition (Global Acute Malnutrition- GAM ≥ 15%) in three out of 19 population groups surveyed..

• Overall, the median GAM (WHZ) prevalence among Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) in 2020 Deyr is Serious (12.9%), reflecting a slightly improved but sustained (Serious) nutrition situation since late 2019 (13.1% and 14.5% median GAM in 2019 Deyr and 2020 Gu, respectively).

• The median Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) prevalence in 2020 Deyr is Alert (2.1%), similar to 2019 Deyr (2.0 %), but an improvement from Serious SAM in 2020 Gu (2.7%). However, the nutrition situation among Garowe IDPs in Nugaal region (northeast) region has shown increases in GAM since November 2019 (Deyr season), although the increases is not statistically significant.

Possible reasons for the increase are increased morbidity and decreased humanitarian assistance.

• Dhusamareb urban (Galgadud) and Galkacyo IDPs (Mudug) reflect significant improvement in GAM prevalence since 2019 Deyr. The nutrition situation among the urban population in Burao (Togdher),

Bossaso (Bari) and Baidoa (Bay) as well as IPDs in Baidoa reflect decreases in GAM and SAM since the 2019 Deyr although these decreases are not statistically significant. Likely reasons for the reported decreases are decreased morbidity/AWD outbreaks and increased humanitarian assistance.

• Critical prevalence of acute malnutrition persisted among IDPs in Bossaso and Mogadishu since 2019 Deyr due to high morbidity and seasonal climatic factors that affected household incomes.

The Update can be accessed through the following FSNAU website link: December 2020 Nutrition Update for Somalia