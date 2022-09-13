Four Challenges Facing Displaced Persons in Somalia

Somalia -- After three decades of protracted conflict and humanitarian crises, Somalia has one of the highest numbers of displacement globally. The humanitarian community estimates that there are 2.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country -- this is on top of the over 1 million who have been displaced since 2021 due to drought. Armed conflict and climate hazards remain the top drivers of displacement, with increasing climate-related crises placing additional strains on communities.

Here are four challenges facing displaced people in Somalia, and ways in which the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is responding.

Forced evictions

When people become displaced, they usually head to large cities that lack the capacity to absorb the growing population. Upon arrival, IDPs have no choice but to set up housing structures on vacant private land where they are constantly threatened with eviction. Only since 2017, over 1.1 million people, the majority IDPs, were evicted from the places they have settled all across Somalia according to the NRC eviction tracking dashboard. Most often, IDPs are given no prior notice before their shelters are destroyed and are left to find a new place to live on their own.

How does IOM help? Durable Solutions to Displacement

Enabling communities to access more permanent housing is one of IOM's core missions. The Organization has been leading efforts to provide more durable solutions to displacement through three flagship initiatives.

Saaymeynta (2022 -- 2025), funded by the Netherlands and Switzerland

Baidoa Relocation Project (2017 -- 2020), with funding contributions from Japan, the United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union

Danwadaag Durable Solution Consortium (2018 -- 2022), funded by the United Kingdom

Climate change

Recurrent droughts and floods displace high numbers of people in Somalia each year.

These climatic events are also accelerating the environmental degradation of the land and further reducing scarce natural resources, not only affecting the coping mechanism of agro-pastoralist communities but also forcing them to migrate and confront one another for control over diminishing ecological yields.

Many of those affected are more vulnerable to being recruited by terrorist or armed groups, especially the youth.

How does IOM help? Climate-adaptative Programming

IOM integrates climate mitigation and adaptation approaches in most of its projects to ensure IDPs, migrants and vulnerable communities are better prepared to face the impacts of climate change and prevent further displacement.

These environmental approaches aim to address humanitarian and development needs aggravated by recurrent floods and drought. The interventions cut across the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus (HDPN), addressing both the immediate effects of natural hazards through life-saving support, while at the same time implementing longer-term projects that can contribute to increasing the resilience of communities to climate change.

Deegaan Bile: Breaking the Climate-Conflict Cycle in Galmudug and Hirshabelle (2022 -- 2023), funded by the European Union

Addressing Drivers and Facilitating Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (2021 -- 2023), funded by Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund

Identifying Climate Adaptive Solutions to Displacement in Somalia (2019 -- 2021), funded by IOM Development Fund

Lack of access to water, shelter and health care

Displaced populations in Somalia predominantly reside in over 2,400 highly congested informal settlements where access to basic services like health, water, shelter, and food is a big challenge. IDPs have historically faced discrimination and exclusion to equitable services in these settlements, particularly women, girls and people living with disabilities. Moreover, most displaced people won't come back to their places of origin and they struggle to integrate into their new communities.

How does IOM help? Infrastructure, Cash, Information and Capacity Building

IOM teams are present in cities and towns hosting and receiving large numbers of displaced populations. For years, IOM has worked closely with local authorities to expand displaced persons' access to water, hygiene, sanitation, shelter, and health care services.

Humanitarian and emergency response programmes, with funding contributions from CERF, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union

Minimum Response Package (2022 - present), funded by the United Kingdom

Kismayo-Baidoa Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project (2019 -- 2023), funded by the African Development Bank

Protection challenges and increased gender-based violence

Displaced women and girls are at high risk in Somalia, often living with no permanent shelter; they face rape, sexual harassment, and domestic violence. When crises hit, they are the most vulnerable to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and early and forced marriage. Perpetrators often exploit their vulnerabilities, targeting them when they leave camps to perform domestic chores or fetch water from distant boreholes.

How does IOM help? Protection, Awareness and Services for Women and Girls

IOM is committed to enhancing the availability of mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services to communities and understanding how to better report and respond to GBV cases.

IOM is also conducting workshops and awareness-raising activities in areas of displacements to invite women and men to discuss Gender-Based Violence and ways to eliminate it.