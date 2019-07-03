Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit for Somalia (FSNAU) (Project code: OSRO/SOM/804/USA)

Objective:

To provide critical and timely information and analysis on the food security and nutrition situation in Somalia to a broad range of stakeholders

Key partners:

Federal Government of Somalia: Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation; Ministry of Livestock, Forestry and Range; Ministry of Health and Human Services; and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Puntland: Ministry of Livestock and Animal Husbandry; Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation; and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Agency.

Other Federal Member States (South West, Jubaland and Hirshabelle): Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Health.

Somaliland: Ministry of Agriculture Development; Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development; Ministry of Health Development; National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority; and Ministry of National Planning and Development.

Local Universities: University of Hargeisa, Somaliland; Puntland State University, Puntland; and Somali National University, Somalia.

Beneficiaries reached:

Government ministries, United Nations agencies, local and international Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and resource partners. Indirect beneficiaries include over 6.2 million food-insecure people expected to benefit from humanitarian assistance and livelihood support.

Activities implemented:

Trained 154 government, local university and partner staff on Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Awareness, and IPC Levels 1 and 2, and eight faculty members of three local universities on IPC Levels 1 and 2; and provided 138 trained government staff and faculty members of two local universities with the opportunity to participate in FSNAU-led seasonal assessments.

Conducted two institutional capacity assessments and provided technical and financial support to strengthen the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis and Coordination Units of four government institutions in Somaliland and Puntland.

Monitored 71 markets across Somalia on a weekly basis, and monitored and regularly reported on the performance and impact of the 2018 Gu and 2018 Deyr rains.

Conducted and disseminated two seasonal food security and nutrition assessments, which included 69 integrated food security and nutrition assessments covering displaced, urban and rural populations across the country.

Produced and disseminated 99 information products based on seasonal assessments and information through regular monitoring, including 11 Monthly Market Updates, 11 Monthly Climate

Updates, seven joint FSNAU-Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) quarterly food security and nutrition briefs and outlook reports, four joint FSNAU-FEWS NET technical press releases, and 28 Early Warning-Early Action time series maps and charts.

Updated the Early Warning-Early Action database and dashboard on a monthly basis and made it more accessible to users.

Conducted five baseline livelihood assessments in areas where existing livelihoods baselines were outdated.

Impact: