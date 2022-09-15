Food Market, Supply Situation and Market Functionality in Southern Somalia - Technical Note, September 2022

Key Highlights
- WFP intends to scale up humanitarian assistance in response to the growing food needs. However, there are growing fears that injection of additional cash transfers in the drought response could lead to markets collapsing in Somalia given already high prices in the context of reduced cereal output this year.
- The analysis showed that despite constrained functioning of food markets in localized areas in Southern Somalia, there is limited risk of markets collapsing should WFP continue to scale up CBTs through December 2022.
- The current potential volume of commercial cereal imports (133,000 MT) is adequate to fill cereal shortfall from Gu production through December 2022.
- An estimated 105,000 MT of rice, wheat flour and maize would have to be imported by traders between July and December 2022 to meet the food needs of crisis-affected households in southern Somalia. This is feasible as this only constitute half (50%) of commercial cereal imports through Mogadishu alone.
- CBTs would therefore be an appropriate response given high food import capacity of traders.
- The CO should a adopt a balanced mix of value-based vouchers and cash dependant on local market dynamics in the specific areas of interventions. In the process also consider gradual/ incremental scale-up of CBTs as market functioning is regularly monitored.
- Supply chain to advocate with major food importers in Mogadishu and downstream retailers and adopt market development activities where markets are weak.