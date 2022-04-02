In Focus Brief:Women and Girls Situation - Middle Shabelle and Bardale/Baidoa, May 2021

Introduction:

Women, adolescent girls and children continue to hardest hit by flooding, droughts and displacements in the first and second quarter of 2021. This in-focus brief presents the present realities of women and girls as they struggle to come to terms with human suffering and challenging conditions occasioned by the events of floods and displacements in Midddle Shabelle, Bardale/Biadoa regions.

For Middle Shabelle the character of humanitarian emergency includes devastating dry seasons usually followed by alternating rainy flooding seasons. River flash floods as a result of overflow and breakage of weak river points compounded by heavy downpours led to massive flooding in both the assessed districts, Mahaday and Jowhar in Middle Shebelle region. In total 66,000 individuals have been totally displaced from their dwellings out of which 45% are women and girls, while 28% are children. For Jowhar in particular - Out of the 3,593 individuals that were displaced by the Shabelle river floods, 2795 individuals of the displaced (77%) are female, children and girls.

The Bardaale and Baidoa districts displacements on in April 2021 due to fear of forced recruitment and threats from Al-Shabaab worsened the burden of IDPs in Baidoa and affected a greater number of women and girls. Prior to the displacement Al-Shabab reached out to residents in the villages on the outskirt of Bardaale and Baidoa and issued a directive to conscript boys between 12 to 20 years to join the Al-Shabaab militant forces. About 6,585 households of 39,630 individuals were recorded arriving in Berdale district whereby 541 households of other displaced people moved to Baidoa. The displaced families include female headed households, children, elderly and disabled persons. 70% of the displaced populations are women and children. About 60% of the displaced populations settled in the already existing IDP sites while 25% of the New arrivals merged with the local communities of their relatives.