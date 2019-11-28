28 Nov 2019

Flood, Drought and Humanitarian Response Plan - Somalia 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.18 MB)

Alternating Climactic Shocks Require Additional Planning Frameworks

The 2019 HRP, launched jointly in January 2019 by the Federal Government of Somalia and humanitarian agencies, envisioned programming of US$1.08 billion to assist 3.4 million people in need from January till December 2019. The year has unfolded in a series of extremes as dry conditions and delayed rains gave way to record flooding that required significant changes in the composition of humanitarian plans that remained within the financial requirement of the original HRP for 2019.

In May, the HRP programming was superseded by the Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), which was launched in response to the outcome of the poor 2018 Deyr season (October-December) harvest, unusually hot, dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season (January-March) and the prolonged delay in the 2019 Gu’ rains (April-June). The result of the subsequent Gu’ harvest was the lowest recorded dating back to 1995. The DIRP contained $686 million in drought related programming to cover the period June-December 2019, a sum approximately equivalent to the existing shortfall in the 2019 HRP at the time the plan was launched.

Since October, however, riverine flooding caused by heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands and flash flooding caused by severe rains in Somalia have resulted in 17 recorded deaths and affected over half a million people across the country, including 370,000 people who have been displaced from their homes. In addition to deaths and displacement, farmland, infrastructure and properties have been destroyed and livelihoods disrupted. In response, the Federal Government and humanitarian partners launched the joint Flood Response Plan (FRP), with a requirement of US$72.5 million to provide urgent assistance to people affected by the floods. This total was accommodated within the existing US$1.08 billion requirement, mostly through reprogramming of DIRP activities as requirements changed.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.