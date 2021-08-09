Findings from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) Partner Questionnaire Inclusion of Marginalized Groups in Programs (March 2021)

Introduction

This report focuses on inclusion of marginalized communities in humanitarian programming toward a better understanding of how partners are implementing the HCT Centrality of Protection (COP) Strategy priority:

Enhancing ways to identify and address differential forms of exclusion, including those based on societal discrimination, power structures, vulnerability, age, and gender; and strengthening inclusion of and ensuring accountability by community based and other non-traditional humanitarian responders, for more effective protection to affected populations.

This is a critical issue for the humanitarian response, and it is commendable that the HCT has prioritized the issue for the COP strategy since 2018. In 2020 there were a number of initiatives to move forward on the implementation of the strategy, including increased data collection on marginalized and minority groups. This report provides an overview of responses to a questionnaire on inclusion of marginalized groups in the humanitarian response. The questionnaire was developed by the Protection Cluster and administered online in December 2020 to partners of the HRP2021. These findings are based on responses from 105 partners (Refer to Annex I for the list of participating organizations). Ensuring the centrality of protection is the responsibility of all humanitarian actors and not limited to the Protection Cluster and its partners. The request for participation in the online questionnaire was shared with partners across all clusters.

The questionnaire contributes to a better understanding of how partners are defining marginalization and what partners are doing to identify and include marginalized groups in their practices and projects. The purpose is to document steps that have been taken to address the inclusion of marginalized communities in phases of the program cycle, determining what worked, what didn’t work or had unintended consequences, what could have been done better, and what would be recommended to others. The terminology “marginalized groups” was selected because of its frequency of use in the humanitarian discourse, including in the HRP. For the purposes of the online questionnaire “marginalized group” was defined for partners as follows:

Groups of individuals that experience inequality or barriers to accessing rights, opportunities, protection, and servicesfundamental to the fulfillment of their human rights and participation social, economic, and political life on an equal level with other members of society.