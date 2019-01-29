Final Report for Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC)

Background

The health infrastructure is small, concentrated in secure areas, mainly in towns, and dilapidated, because of war destruction or lack of maintenance. The health workforce is small, under-skilled and ageing, often engaged in dual - public and private - practice, forced to work in an insecure and demotivating environment. In aggregate terms, at USD 5 per capita external financing looks modest (World bank-2008), while private spending is not quantified, but considered to be substantial. Health information is fragmented, unreliable and under-used. In Somalia, the MDG health-related indicators are among the worst in the world. The collapse of the pre-war public health system has encouraged the emergence of a variety of relief and vertical programmes, run by donors, NGOs and UN agencies.

Among the most alarming but least addressed healthcare need is the right of women to access safe motherhood services. According to WHO/EMRO, approximately 53,000 women of childbearing age die every year in the Eastern Mediterranean Region as a result of pregnancy-related complications. Over 95% of these maternal deaths in the region are shared by seven countries, including Somalia which ranks second only to Afghanistan. The staggering maternal mortality rates, and the impact this has on infant survival, demands an urgent improvement in obstetric and neonatal care. The available statistics on Somalia indicate maternal and infant mortality rates of 1,100 per 100,000 and 132 per 1000 live births respectively (UNICEF 2001)

Inadequate access to maternal health care services

Owing to inadequate number of health facilities, poor physical and technical capacity of the few existing ones and lack of maternal referral system, a majority of women in Buuray-Haraw have no effective and efficiency primary maternal health care services including family planning, antenatal care (ANC), micronutrient supplementation and clean and safe delivery services.

In addition, most health facilities heavily rely on unpredictable donations from Agency for Assistance and Development of Somalia (AADS) and community contributions for paying supplies from the markets and it’s not enough to the community support. The BUURAY-HARAW health centre lacks the basic obstetric care apparatus such as foetoscopes, ambu-bags, speculums, oxygen, blood bank, stirrups, manual vacuum aspiration sets, caesarean sets, and obstetric emergency drugs among others.