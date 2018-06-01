01 Jun 2018

FAO Project Highlights: Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) Phase VII – Famine Prevention Response for Somalia (OSRO/SOM/710/UK)

Objective

To ensure that Somali food, nutrition, and livelihood security is strengthened at the household and community level thereby ensuring greater resilience to future shocks, such as those caused by conflict, drought and floods.

Key partners

Government ministries and institutions, Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), local and international NGOs and United Nations agencies.

Beneficiaries reached

Government, University, humanitarian agency, international and local NGO stakeholders.

Activities implemented

  • Conducted four seasonal food security and nutrition assessments in 2017, including the Jilaal impact food security and nutrition assessment, the post Gu food security and nutrition assessment, the Hagaa impact food security assessment in 2017 and the post Deyr 2017/18 food security and nutrition assessment.
  • Undertook 65 nutrition and mortality surveys.
  • Monitored market prices of essential food and non-food commodities in 71 markets across Somalia as well as rainfall performance and its impact on food security.
  • Trained 101 government, local university and partner staff in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Awareness and IPC Level 1 and 49 government staff on food security, nutrition, market and livelihoods assessments and monitoring and analysis.
  • Produced and disseminated 22 information products, including seven Climate Updates, eight Market Updates, four Food Security Outlook Reports/Food Security Quarterly Briefs, one Nutrition Update and two Technical Releases/Food Security Alerts.
  • Refined the FSNAU website for improved user accessibility.

Impact

  • Enhanced the availability of and access to quality information that was used for a timely and robust response towards preventing famine and saving lives and livelihoods across Somalia in 2017.
  • Informed the preparation of the 2017 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan and the Operation Plan for Famine Prevention in Somalia.
  • Guided funding allocations including the Somalia Humanitarian Fund, the Common Humanitarian Fund and the Central Emergency Response Fund.
  • Contributed to improved capacity to collect and analyse data by Somali institutions to enhance ownership of food, nutrition and livelihoods security information systems and contribute more effectively to in-country policy and programme formulation and implementation.

