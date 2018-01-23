23 Jan 2018

EU Support Brings Hope for the Internally Displaced People in Mogadishu

UN Human Settlements Program, European Union
Published on 23 Jan 2018
Over 1.1 million people of the Somali population live in protracted internal displacement. Another one million Somalis are in displacement in neighbouring countries and more than one million people have been displaced since November 2016 due to drought and conflict, bringing the total displaced population to approximately 30% of the current estimated population of Somalia.

Most internally displaced persons (IDPs) live in unplanned and informal settlements in urban areas. For example, Mogadishu is home to approximately 600,000 IDPs, which is close to one third of the overall internally displaced population in Somalia. About 55% of the IDPs are concentrated in two of Mogadishu’s peripheral districts. Overall, this constitutes one of the highest IDP concentrations across the African continent. Protracted internal displacement is therefore an inherently urban phenomenon in Somalia and must be addressed against a backdrop of increasing urbanization and growing rural-urban migration trends, with one of the highest urban growth rates in the world.

OBJECTIVE

RE-INTEG has the general objective of facilitating and supporting durable solutions for IDPs and Returnees in Mogadishu, including improving their living conditions through the establishment of governance systems, increased Housing, Land and Property Rights and social, economic and political inclusion.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • EU contribution to the project: Euro 12 million

  • Duration: 35 months (April 2017 to March 2020)

  • Regions covered by the project: Mogadishu (Benadir region)

  • Beneficiaries of the project: Somali returnees and IDPs located in Mogadishu

