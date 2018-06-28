EU NAVFOR on watch 24/7

The crews of ITS Margottini and ESPS Meteoro maintain watch 24 hours a day ready to respond to piracy incidents off the Horn of Africa; there hasn’t been one minute where EU NAVFOR sailors have not been on duty over the last 9 years of the operation.

Watchkeeping, vigilance and preparedness are vital qualities which all warship bridge crew are required to have in order to perform at the highest level of counter-piracy. Being at the centre of a multifaceted, multinational response to piracy requires clear communication, clear decision making and clear actions at anytime of the day or night.

They are supported round the clock by the Maritime Security Centre Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) watchkeepers who link directly to the maritime industry vessels transiting the area. Any activity classed as suspicious or threatening is made widely known to all registered ships and vessels who immediately implement heightened security measures to avoid capture.

24/7 watch-keeping generated swift and effective action in November 2017. Six suspected Somali pirates were detained after attacking a merchant vessel and transferred to the Seychelles where, if convicted of piracy, they could be put in prison for up to 30 years.

EU NAVFOR is committed by its mandate to deter, prevent and repress piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the Coast of Somalia, and keep World Food Programme (WFP) and other vulnerable shipping safe.