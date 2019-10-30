EU boosts humanitarian assistance following floods in Horn of Africa

As heavy flooding in the Horn of Africa region continues to put the lives of many vulnerable communities at risk, the European Commission today is providing an additional €3 million in emergency aid. The funding will be provided through humanitarian organisations in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan.

“The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan. These floods are a clear consequence of climate change, and are now a further driver of displacement and suffering to already vulnerable people. Our emergency aid will help deliver essential supplies to save lives," said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

The EU funding will provide emergency shelter for displaced people, food, logistics support for access as well as water, hygiene and sanitation assistance aimed at preventing the outbreak of cholera and other water-borne diseases.