EU announces €5.17 million support to education in Somalia

The 4-year technical assistance project targets to strengthen education authorities’ capacity to manage and regulate the sector, while facilitating collaboration with other sector stakeholders. For example, it will aim at harmonising education policies, implementing the new curriculum framework, strengthening quality assurance and standards systems, as well as improving national examinations and assessments across the country.

Today, the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia launched a €5.17 million project to support the Federal and Federal Member States Ministries of Education to deliver equitable and inclusive quality education for the population.

"This support shows the EU’s continuous commitment to Somalia’s recovery and its people. It signals a shift towards sustainability and leadership. We appreciate the cooperation between education authorities and their commitment to gradually manage the education services in a concerted way," said H.E. Nicolas Berlanga Martinez, EU Ambassador to Somalia.

The Federal Minister of Education, H.E. Abdullahi Godah Bare, said: “Our country has great potential and great people. We are excited about this project as it will help us further develop this potential, improve the country’s educational opportunities and bring actors in this field together to shape Somalia’s future.”

The Directors General of the Ministries of Education for South-West State, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Jubbaland as well as Director of Education of the Benadir Regional Administration attended the launch of the project that will be implemented by Adam Smith Europe.

Background

In Somalia, the EU supports education reforms through its bilateral cooperation portfolio where education and training has been identified as a priority sector. With a portfolio of € 60 million, the European Union is substantially involved in the positive education trends that have emerged in Somalia over the recent years.

The importance of education to Somalia’s path to recovery and economic growth is indeed immense. With a population of almost 50% under the age of 15 years, Somalia has one of the youngest populations in the world. Decades of conflict have fragmented its education system, leaving behind gaps and many areas for improvement.

Finding ways to support governmental institutions to better manage finances and streamline the education system could allow generations to come to contribute to Somalia’s future in a meaningful way.