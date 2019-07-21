21 Jul 2019

Essential Criteria for Cash and Vouchers Assistance

Report
from Protection Cluster, Norwegian Capacity
Published on 21 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (556.55 KB)

Part 1: Decision making on the appropriateness of Cash and Voucher assistance

This guidance is for Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), Technical Review Committee (TRC) and Program Managers (PM) from the NGO community. It aims to assess the feasibility and appropriateness of cash and vouchers assistance (CVA), and to establish if suitable protection and gender mainstreaming indicators have been applied to a project’s outcomes. Evidence to demonstrate CVA suitability can be sourced from monitoring reports, market data, CVA feasibility studies, and previous market-based programming projects 1. Since CVA is often perceived as more desirable than other types of assistance, this note provides information on risk mitigation strategies to prevent corruption, theft and fund diversion. It will also provide information on the following:

A. Sources of information that should inform decision-making (e.g. market assessments, needs assessments, previous evaluations, partner’s capacity); Which stakeholders should be consulted (e.g. partners, donors, government, traders)?
B. Essential information on different types of transfers, such as multipurpose cash assistance (MPC), which has been recommended as best practice for a drought assistance in the 2017 joint-evaluation commissioned by the Cash Working Group.
C. Conditional cash assistance and the information required by partners to justify cluster’s requirement for those conditions, (technical criterion, quality, etc.)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.