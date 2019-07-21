Essential Criteria for Cash and Vouchers Assistance

Part 1: Decision making on the appropriateness of Cash and Voucher assistance

This guidance is for Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), Technical Review Committee (TRC) and Program Managers (PM) from the NGO community. It aims to assess the feasibility and appropriateness of cash and vouchers assistance (CVA), and to establish if suitable protection and gender mainstreaming indicators have been applied to a project’s outcomes. Evidence to demonstrate CVA suitability can be sourced from monitoring reports, market data, CVA feasibility studies, and previous market-based programming projects 1. Since CVA is often perceived as more desirable than other types of assistance, this note provides information on risk mitigation strategies to prevent corruption, theft and fund diversion. It will also provide information on the following:

A. Sources of information that should inform decision-making (e.g. market assessments, needs assessments, previous evaluations, partner’s capacity); Which stakeholders should be consulted (e.g. partners, donors, government, traders)?

B. Essential information on different types of transfers, such as multipurpose cash assistance (MPC), which has been recommended as best practice for a drought assistance in the 2017 joint-evaluation commissioned by the Cash Working Group.

C. Conditional cash assistance and the information required by partners to justify cluster’s requirement for those conditions, (technical criterion, quality, etc.)