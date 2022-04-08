ERC sends ship loaded with aid to Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2022 (WAM) -- A ship loaded with 572 tonnes of relief aid, including basic food supplies sufficient to cover the needs of 600,000 people, sent by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has reached the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The ERC sent the ship to help displaced people and those affected by the drought in Somalia as part of its humanitarian programme to help people in need, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to provide for the needs of Somalis.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said sending the ship is part of phase three of the ERC’s response to the drought affecting Somalia, noting that phase one consisted of establishing an air bridge to Mogadishu, accompanied by an ERC delegation.

He added that an ERC delegation implemented phase two, which included providing clean drinking water to local communities in remote areas.

Al Falahi stressed that the ERC is exerting all possible efforts to improve the humanitarian conditions in Somali provinces that are most affected by the crisis, highlighting the UAE’s keenness to support Somalis, as part of its global humanitarian role.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Amjad Saleh