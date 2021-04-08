ERC launches relief programme in response to humanitarian crisis in Somalia

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2021 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched a relief programme aimed at intensifying its response to the humanitarian crisis in Somalia, as part of the UAE’s relief and development initiatives in the country.

The programme involves the establishment of an aid air bridge that consists of four planes carrying hundreds of tonnes of basic food and humanitarian supplies to support the Somalian people.

Two planes loaded with humanitarian aid recently arrived in Somalia, and a food aid distribution process was well in place before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, to benefit people in Jubaland, Puntland and Somaliland, under the direct supervision of the ERC’s office in the country.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, is closely monitoring the implementation of the programme, which is part of the UAE’s continuing efforts to support Somalia and its people.

The ERC is exerting significant efforts to achieve the required changes in several Somali provinces that are the most affected by the current humanitarian conditions, he added while pointing out that the UAE has always been keen to improve the country’s humanitarian conditions, under the framework of its role in providing humanitarian support around the world without discrimination.

The ERC’s office in Somalia will oversee the distribution of the aid to beneficiaries in various regions of Somalia, he further added, noting that it drafted a plan to provide aid to beneficiaries before Ramadan.

The rest of the air bridge will travel to Somalia this week, he said in conclusion.

WAM/Tariq alfaham