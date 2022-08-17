Epidemiological situation of AWD/Cholera in Somalia - As of epidemiological week 30/2022, (ending 31 July 2022)

Cholera in Somalia 2022 - Current context

• Reports point towards looming drought due to > people in need of food assistance

• On going drought in 74 districts

• 7.1 million people directly affected by drought

• >928k displaced in search of food and water and IDPs expected to increase

• 2.1M people in IPC4 while 213k in IPC5 (FSNU as of May/2022)

• 1.5M children <5years in Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM)

• On going C-19 pandemic in addition to measles outbreaks

• WHO supporting 2.5 million drought affected people in 24 districts