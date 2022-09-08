Somalia

Epidemiological situation of AWD/Cholera and reactive OCV in Somalia As of epidemiological week 27/2022 (ending 10 July 2022)

Other
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Cholera in Somalia 2022

  • Reports point towards looming famine situation due to > people in need of food assistance in 74 districts
  • 7.1 million people (> 45% of the population) directly affected by drought
  • >900k displaced in search of food and water and IDPs expected to increase.
  • In IDPs there limited access to safe water, proper sanitation and overcrowding which increase the risk of Water borne diseases including AWD
  • Limited access to safe water and proper sanitation with only 52% of people with access to safe water while 28% still practice open defecation
  • High proportion of populations with limited access to health services in drought affected districts
  • <1/10,000 health facilities available compared to global target of 2
  • Only 44 active health cluster partners in 56 districts
  • >45% of the total population in need of food assistance; 2.1M people in IPC4 while 213k in IPC5 (FSNU as of May/2022)
  • 1.5M children <5years in Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM)
  • On going COVID-19 pandemic in addition to measles outbreaks in drought affected districts

Related Content