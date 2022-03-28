EPI watch: Epidemiological Bulletin for Epidemic-prone diseases in Somalia for weeks 6-7, 7- 20/2/22

Current Situation

Somalia is experiencing worsening drought following three consecutive seasons of inadequate rains. According to the Food Security and Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and Famine Early Warning Network (FEWS NEST), Somalia received suboptimal amounts of dyer rains than expected in October 2021. Currently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) estimates 4.5 million people in 66 out of the 74 districts in the country are food insecure, 671 000 of whom have abandoned their homes in search of water and food. This has resulted in a shortage of safe water, poor hygiene and sanitation and displacement among the affected populations, leading to more people being vulnerable to epidemic-prone diseases, particularly acute diarrhoeal disease and measles.