Enhancing urban livelihood opportunities for marginalize youth through Entrepreneurship programme: Bulo-Eyle community – (Karan district, Mogadishu)

Concern Worldwide implements BRCiS UK-funded resilience building programme in Mogadishu with its implementing local partner YouthLink. The programme takes an integrated and people-centred approach to building resilient communities in Somalia, supporting them to acquire and enhance household and community resilience capacities to better mitigate, cope, adapt and recover from prevailing and potential shocks and stresses. It has urban components that enhances the livelihood opportunity of marginalized youth through entrepreneurship activities.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PROCESS

During the inception phase of the community engagement process, BRCiS programme applied People First Impact Methodology (P-FIM) and PRA tools together to hear the real voices and needs of the youth in Buulo Eyl. Youth unemployment and lack of income were identified as major stresses hindering household’s and communities’ resilience in Buulo Eyl. The Community Action Plans (CAPs) in the four BRCiS programme districts of implementation in Mogadishu, Karaan, Yaqshid, Bondhere and Wadajir prioritised livelihood support to marginalised women, youth and people with special needs. Concern Worldwide and Youthlink provide entrepreneurship, business management and life skills to marginalized youth aged 18-30 to start or grow small businesses and improve access to employment opportunities. This is a core component of Concern Worldwide’s approach to household community resilience in urban settlements and strategic for the achievement of BRCiS programme (Diversifying livelihood options)