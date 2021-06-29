Somalia + 6 more
Ending child marriage and female genital mutilation in Eastern and Southern Africa: Case studies of promising practices from across the region
Attachments
This compendium, focused in the Eastern and Southern Africa, presents seven case studies from across the region in order to highlight programmatic approaches or interventions that are working to reduce child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM). The aim is to zoom in on what is working well, and why, in specific country settings in order to share promising practices across the region and beyond.
The case studies include:
Ending FGM in the State of Eritrea
Ending child marriage and FGM in Ethiopia
End FGM programme in Kenya
Ending child marriage in Mozambique
Ending FGM in Somalia
Cross-border FGM in Uganda
Ending child marriage in Zambia
-