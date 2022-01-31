End line review for HBCC project: Inclusive communities: Changing behaviours to respond to COVID-19 - Final report (August 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background: The end line survey was commissioned by CARE International in Somalia to assess the overall change outcomes of the COVID-19 Hygiene Behaviour Change Campaign as per the project’s theory of change and to identify key lessons learned for the campaign that could inform future strategies. The project was implemented through an extensive mass media, digital and interpersonal hygiene promotion information and messaging campaign in communities and institutions supported by the provision of water supply and handwashing kits and infrastructure as well as provision of relevant Personal Protective Equipment-PPE, as per context

Methodology: A participatory mixed method approach was employed involving triangulation of both qualitative and quantitative approaches targeting beneficiaries of the HBCC project within its catchment areas; as well as other stakeholders in COVID-19 health service delivery. Quantitative data was obtained from household survey and assessments while qualitative data was collected through key informant interviews (KIIs) Focused Group Discussions (FGDs) and observations. WASH’Em was the main approach used in the qualitative assessment through Handwashing demonstrations using video records; Observations, and FGDs. A total of 1,258 households were surveyed across four regions (Somaliland, Puntland, Galmudug and Jubaland); including 14 FGDs and 27 KIIs. Assessment findings were supplemented with literature review to enhance their validity and reliability. Data collection was done using hand held devices (Android-enabled mobile phones) eliminating delays in data entry and also reducing data entry errors

Findings: Assessment findings give an average household size of 8 with female-headed households accounting for 77.5% compared to 22.5% male-headed households across the four regions. Key assessment findings are highlighted below:

i. A vast majority of the respondents (99.3%) reported having heard of the new coronavirus disease with radio and community members being cited as the leading sources of this information at 71% and 69% respectively.

ii. Various promotional messages on COVID-19 prevention and mitigation from CARE were received by 94.4% of respondents including COVID-19 transmission (92%), signs and symptoms (83%), prevention (79%), stigma (41%), where to seek early support in case of symptoms (36%) and isolation/quarantine (31%).

iii. Observed levels of improved hygiene practices (correct hand washing with soap and water74.6%, knowledge of critical handwashing times-73%, observance of social distancing-65%) clearly point to the project’s efforts to improve on community’s attitudes and practices around the transmission of coronavirus, while heightening the much-needed awareness around prevention and control.

iv. Slightly more than half of the respondents (51%) cited specific elements of the messaging as difficult to practice due to several factors including lack of physical handwashing facilities (58%), low access to soap (50%) and limited affordability of facemasks.

v. Assessment findings show Galmudug with the highest percentage (83.3%) of mothers/caregivers observed to wash hands with water and soap for 20 seconds before eating, before preparing food, before feeding young children, after using the toilet, after cleaning child faeces followed by Jubaland (71.8%) while Somaliland and Puntland reported the least at 70.2% and 69% respectively.

vi. Of concern is the low number of respondents (34%) reporting availability of handwashing facilities near the toilet and kitchen and where such are available, there is reported lack of soap/ash or their location is inconvenient and not easily accessible by either family members or others.

vii. Contrary to observed elements of stigmatization at baseline, the end line survey findings point to improved levels of community treatment for individuals and households contracting COVID-19 disease with 82% of respondents showing acceptance and support. Notable observation is the perception that COVID-19 does not affect Muslims which served to fuel existing stigma on wearing of facemasks.

viii. As such, urgent interventions are required to fully address underlying stigma and discrimination as 33% of respondents reported rejection and isolation, 29% of children from these households were refrained from learning institutions while 22% indicated stoppage of business engagements with victims and family members from affected households

Recommendations:

i. In view of the reported higher numbers of female headed households (77.5%), future projects should seek to incorporate specific HBCC activities which would seek to encourage increased participation by women and girls.

ii. Urgently address various forms of stigma and discrimination observed through biased treatment of families contracting coronavirus disease. Proven approaches include building trust in reliable health services and advice and messaging that show empathy to those affected.

iii. Scale up of family-based handwashing practices through combined provision of hygiene kits and risk communication which serves as the starting point for communities to embrace COVID-19 preventive measures.

iv. There is continued need to survey community’s attitude and practices on COVID-19 with a view to analyzing its ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving pandemic landscape and the people’s ability prevent and respond to the threat of this virus.

v. Deliberate and sustained diversification of modalities for HBCC messaging around COVID-19 in view of the observed differences in information consumption habits to ensure communication approaches are centered around favoured information channels within different regions.

vi. Initiate community dialogue using existing communication channels to generate more evidence on perceptions, behavior changes, existing barriers, other community specific needs and vaccine knowledge gaps as the pandemic outbreak evolves.

vii. Tailor made HBCC innovative interventions such as community outreaches and mobile platforms to promote equity in HBCC messaging access by specific vulnerable groups such as the elderly, PLWD, pregnant and lactating mothers as well as children below 5 years of age.

viii. An exit strategy is paramount to ensuring that the gains made by the project are not lost but harnessed for sustainability through established community structures for longer term benefit of the community post-pandemic.