Emergency Grant Aid for Food Assistance utilizing Ukrainian Wheat in Somalia

On November 11, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 14 million to the Federal Republic of Somalia in response to the serious food crisis.

1 . This Emergency Grant Aid will allow the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) so that Ukrainian wheat donated by the Ukrainian government will be transported to Somalia and distributed to populations in need of food assistance.

2 . Japan, in close coordination with like-minded countries, will continue to support countries which are concerned about deteriorating food crisis by the rising food prices, including wheat, caused by the Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Also, these efforts in the Horn of Africa region is important to realize the concept of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, too. Japan will continue its work to achieve peace and stability including counter terrorism activities, as well as improvement of humanitarian and development conditions, including response for food crisis, in the region.