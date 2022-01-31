Emergency Food Security Program-EFSP II - Final Evaluation Report (October, 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This end of project evaluation study was carried out between August and September 2021. The overall purpose of the evaluation was to assess the extent to which the program had achieved its strategic objective of improved food security for drought affected households in the target locations. This included the use of the OECD- DAC criteria, more specifically Relevance and Appropriateness, Efficiency and Effectiveness as well as the project’s its Impact on the community. A quantitative household survey was used as the data collection method. For sampling, Cochran’s formula for sample size determination was used to calculate the sample. A total of 1,380 respondents participated in the data collection. 82% were female, and 18% were male from the four regions of Sool, Sanaag, Mudug and Galgaduud. Key Informant Interviews (KIIs), Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and site observations were also conducted.

Livestock rearing (28%) and humanitarian aid (27%) were the main sources of income of the households. The average household income for a typical month was USD 105 up from USD 57 at baseline an 84% increase. The findings revealed that on average, respondents expend 62%, a slight change from 60% at baseline. The food security indicators showed remarkable improvement with those with acceptable food consumption score (FCS) moving from 43% to 65%; household dietary diversity (HHD) increasing from 5% at baseline and 39% at end of project; reduced Coping Strategy Index (rCSI) of 16.2 at baseline and 8.6 at end of project. Using the acute food insecurity scores, only 23% were in crisis and emergency category compared to 43% at baseline. Results of household hunger scale demonstrate that majority (86%) of the population was experiencing little or no hunger compared to 6% at baseline.

In terms of children and PLW nutrition intervention, 301 and 1886 children were admitted in OTP and TSFP respectfully, with 9 children in OTP and 14 in TSFP being relapses. 31% and 42% were discharged as cured from each respectfully. PLW admitted to TSFP were 1174. Of these 11 had relapsed, and 209 had been transferred in from other TSFP. Those discharged as cured were 34%. In relation to exclusive breastfeeding, there was a 45.3% drop in women who had breastfed their children aged between 0 to 5months in the previous day (where breastfeeding in the previous day was a proxy indicator for exclusive breastfeeding) in comparison to the year before.

Prevalence of dietary diversity amongst children aged 6-23 months was at 2.2% against 5% in the previous year.

In terms of impact, households hold that the cash transfer had a major positive contribution to their wellbeing and livelihoods with 98% of them indicating improved livelihoods albeit in short term. The project had also positively the markets with beneficiaries reporting increased market activities, products as well as traders. 78% of the respondent said community relations were also improved with the onset of the intervention. A number of lessons were picked from the intervention key among them including: Community involvement and transparency in selection of beneficiaries was critical to successful intervention; Use of money transfer technology including voice identification was instrumental in eliminating gate keepers and; CAREs involvement in key CVA forums including the Cash technical working group was positive and prevented duplication.

The project was successful in its quest to address the food insecurity afflicting the areas of intervention selected for the period of intervention although the long term seems uncertain. On sources and levels of income, the figures provided, need to be taken with “a pinch of salt.” With 74% of the households having an income of less than USD 50 per month at the end of the project, it essentially means the said households remain vulnerable. The change of those in the “emergency” and “neutral” groups in the in coping strategy index between the baseline and the end of project is encouraging, however, the trend particularly between the March 2021 PDM and the evaluation is of concern given the onset rise. Household with low dietary diversity seemed to be on the decline. This is despite the fact that, there was a slight trend changes in the households who were in the emergency and neutral groups in the FCS. CARE’s suspension of non-essential for-work projects was not matched with consistent implementation of the COVID 19 containment measures such as wearing of masks and social distancing in UTC and Nutrition Interventions.

CARE’s FAM is a system for soliciting feedback from beneficiaries. It seem to be in use though soliciting of feedback through calls et cetera did not seem to have been very active. The complaints logged in FAM were few which may be a testament to beneficiary satisfaction. Finally it was observed that, there is good number of children and PLW admitted under the nutrition intervention to OTP and TSFP at the close of the project but no written exit strategy existed.

The recommendation include: Sustainability of outcomes need to be considered in the project planning beyond the life of a project albeit for medium term. Given, 36% of the households did indicate that purchasing food on credit or borrowing food was one of the coping strategy they employed it would be necessary to study this aspect in detail in future projects. Given the analysis, that 68% of those on CT, bought water using 25% of their CT There is the urgent need to consider including other water interventions in future if not already in place. With 41% of the households allocating 100% of the CT allocation to food and even using more of the income from other sources in addition to the food budget, if CARE is to consider longer term transformation of the beneficiary households, income sources diversification aimed at increasing the household income is necessary. The proposition for such diversification should be an item of further study in order to appreciate any possible enabling ground dynamics. There is need to build infrastructure that would endure the cyclic disasters experienced in order to ensure sustainability of the impacts. Water infrastructure is one to be considered since it will not only provide water for domestic use; it can also be used for agricultural productive activities. On the while, initiating agricultural production brings a challenge in terms of access to land especially for the IDP communities. This calls for expanded engagement with the host communities, government leadership and interested communities. And finally, there needs to be an explicit exit strategy for the nutrition complementarity intervention. As alluded to in the observation, no such strategy exit was evidenced in the secondary data if it indeed exists.