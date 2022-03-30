Education Above All and UNICEF announce new programmes to enroll 650,000 children in school

The programmes in Paraguay, Somalia and Tanzania will bring the total number of children reached by the partnership to over 5 million

**DOHA/GENEVA, 27 March 2022 **– Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UNICEF today reaffirmed their joint commitment to quality education by announcing three new programmes aimed at bringing over 650,000 of the hardest-to-reach primary-aged children back to school.

Valued at $41 million, this new commitment from EAA’s Educate A Child programme sees UNICEF contributing equally to projects in Paraguay, Somalia and Tanzania over the next three to five years. It will help remove the barriers that can keep children out of school, including by using technology to reach indigenous communities in Paraguay, engaging community leaders to promote education in rural Tanzania, and adapting to the emergency context in Somalia.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of children to lag behind in their learning, forcing too many to drop out of school altogether. Children need to be in school, and now is the time to strengthen partnerships for education,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell. ”We thank Education Above All for their vision and continued commitment to out-of-school children. Our partnership thrives through our alignment to invest, to leverage global partners, and to advocate for every child’s right to education,” she added.

EAA and UNICEF have partnered since 2012, providing over 4.5 million vulnerable and marginalized out- of- school children the opportunity to enrol in education. The new programmes will bring the total number of children reached through the partnership to over 5 million.

”We are committed to doing all that we can in order to ensure that no child is left behind when it comes to education. That’s why we’ve been working hard to enrol some of the hardest to reach primary school-aged out of school children in education, and our work with UNICEF shows how much we can accomplish when we work together as partners,” said Education Above All CEO, Fahad Al Sulaiti.

The partners also undertake global advocacy to influence education commitments and spending.

Educate A Child and UNICEF currently work together in Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, and Zanzibar - where the partnership’s Zero Out of School programme aims to enrol every primary school-aged child on the island in education.

About Education Above All Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA aims to change the world, one student at a time. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bringing hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA is comprised of four programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), and Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC). In addition to providing equitable access to quality education for children worldwide, EAA advocates for the protection of education from all forms of attack.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org/mena

