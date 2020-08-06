The economic impact of COVID-19 and top livelihoods concerns by Somali households

This year, the United Nations estimated that 4.1 million Somalis were food insecure, 2.6 million were internally displaced, and over one third of the population did not have access to adequate water. Food and livelihood insecurity is perceived by most people as a greater immediate threat than COVID-19, with movement restrictions and reduction of opportunities for income generation having a serious impact on household finances. Nexus survey reveals the dire financial situation faced by the majority of Somali households, and suggests that households may be forced to make tradeoffs due to limited resources, particularly with regard to the purchase of basic foodstuffs and water, instead of protection against coronavirus through the purchase of hand soap, face masks, or other personal protective equipment.