East and Horn of Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - April 2018

44 FMPs are currently operational in the four countries. In Somalia, flow monitoring is currently ongoing at 12 locations. In Djibouti, following the closure of one FMP, an additional FMP is expected to be set up in Ali Sabieh region to capture flows of migrants that may travel through the country from Somalia and Ethiopia. In addition, flows were also captured through Galafi which had been previously closed due to inactivity, but has now been reopened as migrant flows have increased through the area. In Ethiopia, 8 FMPs were active as of April 2018, and an additional two are expected to be set up in the following months, for a total of ten FMPs. In addition, there are assessments ongoing in order to establish an FMP in Gambella to monitor flows to and from South Sudan. South Sudan saw a decrease in activity as several FMPs were temporarily shut in the Juba region due to various operational issues, hence only 11 FMPs were operational in the month of April.

In Djibouti, during the reporting period, 23,142 individuals were identified at the 14 FMPs, which is a slight decrease from 27,365 in the previous month. Of the total migrants, 98% were Ethiopian nationals.

The vast majority of migrants (87%) were headed for Saudi Arabia. The majority were adult males (70%), while 12% of migrants were children. The overwhelming majority (94%) was migrating for mainly economic reasons, and the majority travelled on foot.

In Somalia, during the reporting period, 30,198 migrants were observed at 12 FMPs, which is a slight decrease from 33,525 reported in March . The majority of migrants observed were Somali (71%), although a significant share were Ethiopian (23%). The majority of the migrants were traveling from Ethiopia (39%), and Somalia (35%). The intended destinations were Somalia (65%), Kenya and Yemen (11% respectively). Around 41% % of individuals observed were children (9% were under 5 years old, and 1.2% were unaccompanied children) while 5% were pregnant/lactating females, and 6.5% were elderly. The largest share of observed migrants was undertaking seasonal migration, followed by short-term local movement. Economic migration ranked third overall, and the majority were traveling on road vehicles like bus/truck/cars (80%).

To enhance flow monitoring operations and enable regional analysis, DTM South Sudan has been working in close contact with neighbouring countries and DTM regional representation in Nairobi to undertake amendments to tools and methodologies.

In April 2018, the team completed the setup of four new FMPs in Uganda near the border with South Sudan to measure migration flows generally and capture movements of those fleeing to or returning from Ugandan refugee camps.