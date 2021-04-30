East and Horn of Africa COVID-19 Strategic Response and Recovery Plan 2021

IOM, the International Organization for the Migration, Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa is appealing for USD 86.7 million to support vital COVID-19 response and recovery and recovery activities in the East and Horn of Africa. Building on it's work in 2020 in and recognising the need to both respond to humanitarian needs triggered by the pandemic as well as start to deliver durable solutions and socioeconomic recovery, in line with the humanitarian–development–peace nexus (HDPN), IOM has prepared a comprehensive response and recovery plan that ensures it provides the most appropriate services and support to its Member States and people in need.

This will include ensuring continuation of services and mitigation of risks of crises affected populations by reducing congestion of displacement sites, establishing and improving handwashing stations, hygiene promotion through messaging, improving living conditions of affected populations, reducing population density and therefore transmission risk in migrant and transit centres and displacement sites. IOM will also support the continuum of critical protection mechanisms, assistance and responses for urgent protection services to vulnerable populations, including displaced populations, stranded migrants and migrant workers.

IOM will support the scale-up of essential public health measures and promote mobility sensitive health systems including advocating for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable populations, including migrants, displaced populations, and affected communities.

Through this plan, IOM will work with governments, Regional Economic Communities and other partners to support the inclusion of migrants into recovery and development planning and the inclusion of migrants and displaced populations in medium and long-term socioeconomic recovery measures. It willsupport the adaptation and strengthening of COVID-19 responsive migration management solutions including for labour mobility and addressing the protection needs of migrants.

Utilising its organizational research and analysis capacity, IOM will ensure that data will be available to inform the region’s response and recovery efforts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of thousands of migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities throughout the East and Horn of Africa region, leaving many individuals, families, communities and economies vulnerable and in need of additional support and protection. Migrants, displaced populations and host communities in the region are facing unprecedented protection needs, risks and vulnerabilities. COVID-19 induced movement restrictions and measures are directly impacting the daily lives and circumstances of IDPs, refugees and host communities especially in countries where many people rely on remittances.

Livelihoods are being interrupted and access to healthcare remains limited. Many communities hosting IDPs lack adequate investment into health, water and sanitation, in addition to issues of overcrowding, poor shelter, scarce resources and limited access to reliable information. The impact felt by these communities not only increases humanitarian need but also exacerbates the existing and already complex barriers to durable solutions for IDPs and refugees.

The East and Horn of Africa region is host to countries experiencing complex humanitarian crises and protracted conflict which have further been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has four strategic areas of engagement:

Ensure continuation of assistance and essential services, mitigate risks, and protect migrants, returnees, displaced persons, other vulnerable mobile populations and host communities.

Scale-up essential public health measures and promote mobility sensitive health systems.

Mitigate the longer-term socioeconomic impacts of COVID 19, contribute to restarting human mobility and empower societies for self-reliance.

Inform response and recovery efforts by tracking the impact of COVID-19 on human mobility and strengthen evidence-based decision-making through data.

The COVID-19 Strategic Resonse and Recpovery Plan 2021 for East and Horn of Africa, is aligned to the IOM global Strategic Response and Recovery Plan for COVID-19 as well as other national and regional inter-agency plans.

OTHER RELATED LINKS

Global Strategic Response and Recovery Plan: https://crisisresponse.iom.int/sites/default/files/uploaded-files/IOM%20COVID-19%20Strategic%20Response%20and%20Recovery%20Plan%20COVID-19.pdf

Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen:https://ronairobi.iom.int/sites/ronairobi/files/document/publications/MRP_4%20Year%20Plan_25Feb_FINAL_V1_0.pdf

Regional Data Hub COVID-19 products: https://ronairobi.iom.int/regional-data-hub-rdh/products

COVID-19 progress report 2020: https://ronairobi.iom.int/sites/ronairobi/files/documents/EHoA%20COVID-19%20Progress%20Report%202020.pdf

Document:

EHoA COVID-19 Strategic Response and Recovery Plan 2021.pdf