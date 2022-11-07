East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region Operational Update (July-September 2022)

KEY FIGURES (AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022)

4.97M Refugees and Asylum-seekers

13.57M Internally Displaced Persons

58,484 Refugee Returnees in Sept 2022

OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT

The East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region is host to some 4.97 million refugees and asylum-seekers, as at the end of September 2022. The region also has 13.57 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) mostly in Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, and Burundi, displaced due to both conflict and natural disasters. Some 58,484 refugees returned to their countries of origin in September 2022.