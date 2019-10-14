East Africa Seasonal Monitor: October 14, 2019

October to December rains forecast to be fully established by late October in eastern Horn

The June to September seasonal rains concluded with average to above-average cumulative totals in most areas, leading to near-average to slightly above-average crop production in most Kiremt-dependent areas in Ethiopia and unimodal production areas in Sudan. The rains also supported significant recovery of unimodal crops In Karamoja in Uganda and in western Kenya. In South Sudan, crop production is likely similar or slightly better than last year in most areas.

There is evidence of rapid southward progression of the tropical rainfall system into equatorial East Africa, signaling a timely onset of the October to December rains in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Due to heavy rainfall, there is high flood risk in eastern Sudan, northwestern Ethiopia, and Eritrea through October 20th.

Although dryness persists in portions of northeastern Ethiopia, some atypical rainfall in late September and early October has relatively eased its severity.

Overall, the October to December Deyr/short rains season is expected to be average to above average, largely due to the forecast of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, associated with abnormal warming of the sea surface waters off the coast.

SEASONAL PROGRESS

September rainfall performance was consistently average to above average across most of Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, northwestern Somalia, western Kenya, and Uganda. This concluded a strong season of average to above average June to September rainfall in these areas. However, cumulative Hagaa rainfall in Somalia’s southern coastal areas and Kiremt rainfall in northeastern Ethiopia remained below average.

Early October brought average to above-average rainfall to most of the eastern sector, signaling a timely shift of the tropical rainfall system into bimodal areas of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda (Figure 1). The rainfall belt is expected to gradually intensify and become established by mid- to late-October, permitting a timely onset of planting activities. This season is especially critical to the eastern Horn.

Recent in-country crop field assessments in western Kenya, Meher cropping areas of Ethiopia, northwestern agropastoral areas in Somalia, and Karamoja in Uganda, as well as remote-sensing imagery and simulated crop model outputs are all indicative of significantly improved agricultural production prospects compared to the start of season. Harvests will range from moderately below average to above average in most areas. Remote-sensing products also indicate favorable production prospects in Sudan and South Sudan, though production in South Sudan has been limited by poor access to agricultural inputs and some flooding events. In Kenya and Uganda, crop recovery has been driven by well-distributed rainfall amounts from mid-May/June through September. In Karamoja, sorghum crop production prospects have improved to somewhat below to near average, based on a joint FEWS NET and USDA crop assessment conducted. In contrast, Somalia’s southern coastal areas continued to be adversely impacted by poor rainfall, resulting in below average to failed late Gu crop production.

Pastoral areas of the eastern Horn are still experiencing rangeland deterioration, given the poor performance of the March to June Gu and long rains seasons. Areas of concern include parts of Somali region in Ethiopia, central Somalia, and parts of eastern Kenya. Coupled with off-season rainfall in other pastoral areas, vegetation conditions are highly mixed and range from below average to average (Figure 2). Rangeland conditions are expected to improve as the October to December rains are gradually established across the eastern Horn, especially in coastal regions. Meanwhile, the unimodal northern sector is expected to remain greener-than-normal, including Sudan and the Great Rift Valley regions due to the impact of recent above-average rainfall. Although cloud cover in Ethiopia, eastern South Sudan, and southwestern Uganda has obscured vegetation visibility by remote-sensing imagery, vegetation and water availability is generally good.

The following is a country-by-country update on recent seasonal progress to date: